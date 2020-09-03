Michiganders ready to enjoy last vestiges of summer over Labor Day weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The unofficial end of summer is here.

And certainly, 2020 has been a summer to remember. Many Mid-Michigan events did not happen this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But people still are finding ways to enjoy themselves as the season draws to a close.

The Yogi Bear Campground in Frankenmuth currently is at capacity, but that capacity is a lot less than last year. This summer, they’re only allowing 70% occupancy to keep the number of people inside the campground down and to encourage social distancing.

”Well they’re only doing every other camp spot, so it’s a little more room,” said Mike Fork, who has been enjoying the peace and quiet of the campground with his family for three days already.

Campground manager Cindy Keinath said campers have been following the rules and practicing social distancing for the most part.

“Yet they can ride their bike and ride to town and play on a playground and just enjoy Michigan,” she said.

But everything isn’t 100% back to normal, as evidenced by recreation amenities in the campground.

“The pool is only open at 50% capacity, so we have to watch that,” Keinath said. “Our indoor pool isn’t open. Our game room is not open.”

But what is open? Downtown Frankenmuth. Many popular events like the fireworks, food truck festival, Oktoberfest and Autofest aren’t happening, but people continue coming to Michigan’s Little Bavaria.

“It’s hard to say. It seems a lot thinner as far as people go,” said Don Wallace, who was visiting Frankenmuth on Thursday.

Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Julie Furbush doesn’t have exact numbers to compare to previous years, but she knows the crowds are smaller.

“It’s not as busy as it would traditionally be,” she said. “But we’re excited that even though we don’t have some of the events that we have an increasing number every weekend. Every weekend we see more and more people.”

Because Autofest has been canceled, many of the hotel reservations people book a year in advance have been canceled. Furbush said the majority of hotels in the area have been able to fill those vacancies.

