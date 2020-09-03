New monument inspires hope in Sanford

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/31/2020)

The Village of Sanford continues to pick up the pieces left behind from the failure of the Sanford dams.

But throughout the devastation, the community has shown heart. A new donation to downtown Sanford is hoping to show that with a new monument.

It’s a big red heart landmark to serve as a reminder to the Village of Sanford that they are a resilient community. It was placed in the park on Aug. 28.

“Our creative director came to us and had this idea of doing something that would hopefully shed some positivity on everything going on,” said Mike Wenz, president of ZENTX Media Group which is a creative exhibit company.

The monument is located at the entrance of the Village of Sanford’s Park. The monument was created and donated by ZENTX Media Group to bring light to the community.

“Hopefully people will see it as an as a vision of hope and there’s good that will come out of it, even when you don’t realize it at the time,” said Wenz.

Wenz also wanted to give back because his family and friends were directly affected by the floods as well.

ZENTX collaborated with many local leaders including Children’s Grief Center of the Great Lakes Bay Region and now Inside the red heart will be 400 additional hearts waiting to be filled with a personalized message from Sanford residents.

“It turned into the idea of having a place where people could express their feelings, write a saying, or have their business name, maybe their businesses not going to be here anymore, but it’ll always be part of that this symbol of hope and their strength,” said Camille Nitchky, executive director of Children’s Grief Center of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

To sign a heart you can be a part of the Sanford Strong Facebook page or visit the Red Oak Restaurant on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. where they will have a heart decorating station along with free meals.

“After a devastating event over time, people forget about it and they forget about the stories, and this will always be here. So it’ll be a historic monument as well,” said Nitchky.

They are not sure when the monument will be fully completed with the attached hearts.

