Advertisement

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.(Source: Public Health Agency of Canada)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Canada’s top doc offers advice on sexual activity during these times of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the nation’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus with new partners.

“Sexual health is an important part of our overall health,” Tam said in a statement. “However, sex can be complicated in the time of COVID-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for COVID-19.”

Tam said you can reduce your risk of getting coronavirus by:

  • Monitoring yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and not having sex if you or your partner is experiencing symptoms
  • Skipping kissing and avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness; consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth
  • Engaging in safer sex practices, including using condoms
  • Following other pandemic health guidelines

Tam said current evidence indicates there is a very low likelihood of contracting the novel coronavirus through sexual activity.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 'unlikely, not impossible'

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Having a COVID-19 vaccine by October is “unlikely, not impossible,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

Politics

Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is latest Republican to back Biden

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Snyder said Thursday that Biden “is a man of deep faith and commitment to family, decency and integrity.”

News

FEMA extends deadline for filing Midland-area flood relief applications

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the application deadline to Sept. 30.

National

Ohio police officer acts quickly to rescue child from rollover crash

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Police say when they noticed the little girls’ legs were losing color, Encarnacion jumped into action, crawling into the wreckage, cutting the child’s safety seat free and getting her out from the car.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Owosso police officer diagnosed with coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The officer is not showing symptoms and is under quarantine at home.

National

Officer rescues children from crash in Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An Ohio police officer rescued a child pinned inside an overturned car.

News

Genesee County sued after woman allegedly was forced to remove hijab in jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
While being booked at the Genesee County Jail, Cave said she told deputies that she believes wearing a hijab in front of men is part of being faithful.

National

GRAPHIC: Black man killed by Rochester, NY, police is remembered as loving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head was the loving father of five adult children, had some mental health issues but was harmless, and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother, his aunt said.

National

New trailer debuts for ‘No Time to Die,’ long-awaited Bond film

Updated: 1 hours ago
It was initially set to come out in March, but the pandemic pushed back its release several times.

Coronavirus

State encourages coronavirus protection at U-pick orchards, corn mazes, other fall fun

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
State regulators are reminding orchards, farms and operators of other fall activities to include coronavirus protections in their plans this season.