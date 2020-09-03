Advertisement

Northern Michigan men charged with poaching elk

The release stated that last year hunting and fishing license sales made up 20% of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' entire annual budget, equal to $83.5 million. (Source MGN) (WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men from northern Michigan are facing charges after a poached elk was found two years ago.

Authorities say 21-year-old Jakob Gagnon and 22-year-old Logan Turbin, both of Wolverine, illegally killed an elk in the Pigeon River Country State Forest and processed it. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources learned of the crime from the Report All Poaching Hotline.

DNR Conservation Officers investigating the poaching obtained a search warrant for one of the suspects’ residences, where they allegedly found evidence of the crime and some illegal drugs.

Officers believe Gagnon shot the elk illegally, brought it back to his residence and processed it. Turbin is accused of helping him process it and taking several bags of elk meat for himself.

Turbin pleaded guilty in March 2019 to a general wildlife crime and lost all hunting privileges for a year. He also paid nearly $3,300 in fines and restitution.

DNR officers say Gagnon fled the state after officers served the search warrant at his residence. He turned himself in last month and was arraigned on misdemeanor charges of taking an elk without a license and possession of stolen property, along with a felony cocaine possession charge.

Gagnon faces up to $5,000 in fines and costs, loss of hunting privileges for 15 years and 90 days in jail if he is convicted.

Authorities say neither suspect is tied to a string of five elk poaching incidents in northern Michigan during November and December 2019. All five of those cases remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on poaching in Michigan should call the Report All Poaching Hotline at 1-800-292-7800. Rewards may be offered for information that leads to arrests.

