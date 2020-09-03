Owosso police officer diagnosed with coronavirus

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Owosso says one of its police officers has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer is not showing symptoms and is under quarantine at home.

The city has contacted the Shiawassee County Health Department to see if other staff needs to get tested or quarantine. Health officials also will advise on whether any contact tracing will be necessary for people the officer interacted with.

