Advertisement

Prescribing children time outdoors to prevent obesity

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Now more than ever, we need an antidote for the stress, anxiety, and chronic illness in our lives. It’s even more critical when these issues occur in seemingly healthy children. That’s what led doctors at a San Francisco Bay area hospital to prescribe a new kind of medication. This one involved sunshine and fresh air.

Kevin Barazza has his passing game down to a science. You could never tell that sports is still a new world to him.

“Before I discovered soccer, I was eating junk food and playing a lot of video games. I wasn’t playing outside that much,” shared Barazza.

Barazza is not the only one. A recent study reveals that kids are taking part in 15 percent fewer outdoor activities than they did just six years ago. That has doctors concerned.

Laurie Bostick Cammon, MD, the Pediatric Director at Santa Clara County Park Prescription says, “A lot of the kids who come to my practice already have abnormal labs, already have high cholesterol, or pre-diabetes.”

Those conditions are all the hallmark of a sedentary lifestyle. But the doctor’s solution doesn’t involve patients stepping on a scale.

“We don’t want to focus on weight. We want to focus on lifestyle, and we want to focus on helping your child be healthier,” shared Dr. Cammon.

The result is a new kind of prescription for patients and families.

“What we do is we give our patients a prescription, a piece of paper that tells them where to go. They can either come themselves or we give them a parking pass, or we meet up as a group,” continued Dr. Cammon.

That little bit of time outdoors can make a huge difference. More than four hundred studies have been conducted on the benefits of nature. It does everything from reducing stress and pain to lowering diabetes.

“My family’s getting healthier because of the program,” said Barazza.

“Patients tell us that once we went on that walk and we got to nature, we felt like we could take a deep breath and we feel like a weight’s been lifted,” Dr. Cammon explained.

And that makes it all worthwhile.

“I think park prescriptions should be more common than prescribing a pill,” Barazza said.

More cities are implementing their own park prescription programs.  They include: Nature RX at Cornell University, the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, and San Luis Valley Health in Colorado. Europe also has a similar program called Social Prescribing.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Eyes in the NICU

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Newborn babies who need specialized medical care are often placed in a neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, for short. While the NICU provides top-notch treatment for the baby, many parents are stressed about not being able to be with their little ones 24/7. Now, technology is changing that, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Wearing masks constantly causing “maskne” for some

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
As wearing masks has now become a typical part of everyone’s day, some people may be experiencing what’s called maskne.

Health

Get elective surgeries now

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
As elective surgeries get the green light to resume, some patients may have concerns about getting surgery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health

A possible link between blood type and COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Research on the novel coronavirus has already determined that men, people of color, and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk of getting severe COVID-19. But now can your blood type also be a factor?

Latest News

Health

Music therapy providing some calm during COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Learn how the power of music may help calm the stresses of COVID-19.

Health

Cough drops possibly helping with COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
A recent warning from more than 200 scientists say that COVID-19 may be more infectious than previously thought. They state that COVID-19 can be transmitted through the air by particles that can linger for hours. Now a team of researchers have found a solution to these aerosols and it all starts with changing the way people spit.

Health

Help for those with depression during COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Compared to a 2018 survey, adults in the U.S. are now eight times more likely to feel serious mental distress. Researchers are taking a hard look at what works and what doesn’t when it comes to helping those suffering from depression and anxiety.

Health

Intubation tube keeping medical personnel safe

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
For those on the hospital frontlines, intubating a patient can be risky. One hospital has designed a way to put COVID patients in a protective “bubble” during these procedures.

Health

New COVID-19 test made from gold

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Researchers have now developed a test where the results are ready within minutes and one of the key materials scientists are using may be worth its weight in gold.

Crime

Genesee County sheriff deputy discusses decision to avoid lethal force after stabbing

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The man accused of stabbing the deputy has a history of mental illness. A local Judge is hopeful this case sheds light on the need for long term facilities in the state.