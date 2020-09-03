Advertisement

SBA offers help to those impacted by Midland floods and pandemic

Scott said there is also help for homeowners.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer flies over the breached Sanford Dam during record-setting floods on the Tittabawassee River.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer flies over the breached Sanford Dam during record-setting floods on the Tittabawassee River.(WJRT)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -(09/03/2020)- Rob Scott got a first hand look at the devastation created by historic rain-- and massive flooding in Midland County following the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams nearly 4 months ago-- during a visit to Sanford Thursday.

“It’s one thing to talk about a disaster, it’s another to see it up close. My heart goes out to those folks affected by the dam failures and certainly the flooding,” said SBA Great Lakes Regional Administrator.

But Scott is in Mid Michigan to do more than offer his sympathy.

As the Great Lakes Regional Administrator for the Small Business Administration, he was here to help those impacted by the flooding and the pandemic-- by making people aware of low interest loans for their business, up to 2 million dollars, with repayment deferred for a year.

“They can also get a physical injury disaster loan they can get too. To rebuild their business, restock their inventory, buy new equipment. Whatever it may be that business needs to rebuild, to get them where they were and even better hopefully,” Scott said.

Scott said there is also help for homeowners.

“Up to 2-hundred thousand dollars. A 30 year amortized with a 3 percent interest rate as well. Very competitive, we will work with your insurance company. If you don’t have insurance, you can still come to us. All of these programs can be found at SBA.gov

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Students form coalition to demand Michigan universities stop in-person classes due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Once they have collected 10-thousand signatures from the 8 campuses-- Jones said they believe university officials won’t have a choice, but to take action.

Home

State planning emergency order for Edenville Dam work

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
An investigation into the cause of the dam failures was launched by Michigan Department of Environment. Great Lakes, and Energy.

Home

Officers of the Year named in Saginaw County

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The annual event was supposed to happen back in March -- but was re-scheduled for today.

Home

CMU students caught in violation of Executive Order with off campus gathering

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The latest visit by Mount Pleasant Public Safety officers, took place last Thursday--- when police a party involving CMU students and others was being held at a home on the one thousand block of South Franklin street near campus.

Latest News

Home

Coronavirus testing begins on CMU campus

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Dr. Kikano said they will not be implementing campus-wide testing for everyone.

Home

Saginaw NAACP, BLM leaders applaud Chadwick Boseman’s legacy

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
To so many, Chadwick Boseman meant so much more than a billion dollar box office or the characters he portrayed on screen. He was living proof of a world bursting with possibilities.

Home

Midland's Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT

News

Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration marks three months of recovery effort, addresses unseen problems

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Many of those affected are still doing without so much. The Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration aimed to give them a much-needed breather from the uncertainty in their lives.

Home

Michigan Flood Recovery Celebration

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT

News

CMU reports more than 130 total back-to-school related cases as community buckles down

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
The university tacked on a few dozen new cases over the last few days, bringing the total to well over 100.