SBA offers help to those impacted by Midland floods and pandemic

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -(09/03/2020)- Rob Scott got a first hand look at the devastation created by historic rain-- and massive flooding in Midland County following the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams nearly 4 months ago-- during a visit to Sanford Thursday.

“It’s one thing to talk about a disaster, it’s another to see it up close. My heart goes out to those folks affected by the dam failures and certainly the flooding,” said SBA Great Lakes Regional Administrator.

But Scott is in Mid Michigan to do more than offer his sympathy.

As the Great Lakes Regional Administrator for the Small Business Administration, he was here to help those impacted by the flooding and the pandemic-- by making people aware of low interest loans for their business, up to 2 million dollars, with repayment deferred for a year.

“They can also get a physical injury disaster loan they can get too. To rebuild their business, restock their inventory, buy new equipment. Whatever it may be that business needs to rebuild, to get them where they were and even better hopefully,” Scott said.

Scott said there is also help for homeowners.

“Up to 2-hundred thousand dollars. A 30 year amortized with a 3 percent interest rate as well. Very competitive, we will work with your insurance company. If you don’t have insurance, you can still come to us. All of these programs can be found at SBA.gov

