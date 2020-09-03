Advertisement

Senior citizens can get $10 Visa gift card, free face masks at Census event in Flint

Volunteers will help people age 60 and older fill out their Census forms online
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Senior citizens can get a $10 Visa gift card and a free face mask for completing their Census form at the Valley Area Agency on Aging next week.

Anyone age 60 and older can take part in the drive-through event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the agency’s parking lot at 225 E. Fifth St. The first 25 visitors on site get a gift card from the United Way of Genesee County and two masks per person will be handed out while supplies last.

The “Drive Up to Mask Up!” event is part of Flint’s “Be Counted” campaign to promote the U.S. Census.

Volunteers with computers will be available to help senior citizens complete their 2020 Census forms online. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant will be used on the computers and everyone taking part should wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Visitors are asked to enter on East Fifth Street and exit on Stevens Street.

