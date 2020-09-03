Advertisement

State encourages coronavirus protection at U-pick orchards, corn mazes, other fall fun

Jonathan Hood picks an apple from a tree at Kimmel Orchard. (Source: KOLN)
Jonathan Hood picks an apple from a tree at Kimmel Orchard.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State regulators are reminding orchards, farms and operators of other fall activities to include coronavirus protections in their plans this season.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says U-pick orchards, corn mazes and other agricultural tourism operations should implement plans for social distancing, proper sanitation and wearing face coverings where necessary.

“These businesses need to continue adhering to specific guidance such as social distancing in the retail and field areas, using masks, and taking the necessary steps to protect public health as they open for the season,” said Gary McDowell, MDARD director.

Operators must develop plans for COVID-19 preparedness, share them with employees and make sure they are implemented. Like other businesses, employees must be screened for coronavirus symptoms with they report to work and sent home if they are ill.

Farms and orchards also are required to provide personal protective equipment to employees.

They should implement social distancing and prohibit activities that don’t allow people to stay six feet apart. Guests are reminded to stay six feet away from people not in their household while they are in orchards and fields.

