Strong storms possible today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Under a warm front this morning, it’s a bit humid with a light south breeze. As our next low pressure system moves through the region to the north, it will bring a cold front through quickly this afternoon. Winds will pick up and we’ll have a line of scattered showers and storms move through – isolated storms may have damaging winds. Highs today will be in the low 80s with winds at 15-20mph, gusting into the mid 30s, shifting from the S to the W. Rain moves out quickly, leaving most with some sun before it sets shortly after 8pm.

High pressure then moves in, keeping our skies mainly clear tonight and tomorrow. There’s a slight chance for a few sprinkles to pop up, but most of the time we’ll stay dry.

Lows tonight will be in the low 50s with highs tomorrow around 70! It’ll feel a lot more like Fall tomorrow!

