Terence Green sworn in as chief of the Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint officially has a new police chief, as the city swore in the Flint Police Department’s newest leader.

Terence Green took the oath of office on Thursday.

He spent six years as the first black police chief in Mt. Morris Township before accepting this new role. Green calls the move the “pinnacle” of his 28-year career in law enforcement.

”I’m a family oriented person. I have a large family. All of my brothers and sisters are here,” he said. “For them to have the opportunity to see me standing here and come out and support me, that’s a dream come true.”

Green said he’s ready to get started with a goal of hiring more police officers. He plans to lead the police department with empathy and his passion for helping people.

