Theaters, rinks, bowling alleys remain closed in Michigan despite new orders

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Thursday’s announcement allowing gyms and fitness centers to reopen next week does not apply to other indoor facilities that remain closed in Michigan.

Theaters, rinks and bowling alleys remain closed to the general public under orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. She did not offer a timeline for when those businesses would be allowed to reopen.

“Going forward, we will continue to work with health experts to assess the risk associated with business sectors that remain closed,” Whitmer said. “For the health and safety of our families and frontline workers, it is crucial that we proceed thoughtfully and incrementally so we can measure the effects of today’s actions before we take additional steps towards re-engagement.”

Gyms, fitness centers and pools will be allowed to reopen Wednesday at 25% capacity. But they must follow a strict set of requirements to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including orders to wear face coverings even while exercising.

Ice rinks, roller rinks and bowling alleys can reopen only for organized sports competitions, but they must remain closed to the general public for now.

Whitmer is allowing organized athletic competitions to continue both indoors and outdoors. The MHSAA voted Thursday to continue with its fall football, boys’ soccer, volleyball and swimming/diving seasons.

Whitmer ordered all indoor businesses to close in March with the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, when the coronavirus pandemic began spreading widely in Michigan. Many businesses have since been allowed to reopen, except for theaters, rinks and bowling alleys.

Those businesses were allowed to reopen last June in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, which moved to Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan. But they remain closed in most of the Lower Peninsula.

Whitmer said on Wednesday that she is “following the science” by keeping those businesses closed in the Lower Peninsula and she “will not be bullied” into reopening them until the coronavirus situation in Michigan allows.

