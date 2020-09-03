Whitmer extends Michigan’s coronavirus State of Emergency

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan will remain under a State of Emergency for the coronavirus pandemic at least until October.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the current State of Emergency until Oct. 1. It had been scheduled to expire on Friday before her extension.

Whitmer said the State of Emergency provides her authority to take actions necessary to protect Michigan residents and businesses from coronavirus, including a series of orders she has issued to prevent the illness from spreading.

“We must continue to take this seriously and do everything we can to protect ourselves and all Michiganders from COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “By extending the state of emergency, we can continue the crucial work needed to save lives.”

She pointed out that Michigan passed the 100,000 milestone for confirmed coronavirus cases last Friday and more than 4,000 newly confirmed cases have been reported in the past seven days. Every region in Michigan saw an uptick in cases during the first half of August.

Whitmer said coronavirus remains widespread in Michigan, is transmitted easily from person to person through the air and can be deadly for people. She wants to continue orders limiting gatherings and requiring face coverings to prevent the illness from spreading.

“Since March, I have been committed to using every tool at my disposal to protect families, frontline workers, and our economy from the threat of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “I urge Michiganders to do their part by wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing and staying safe and smart.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.