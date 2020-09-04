34-year-old charged with causing U.S. 10 crash that killed 2 pedestrians

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 34-year-old woman is charged with manslaughter, accused of causing two car crashes on U.S. 10 in Bay County that resulted in the death of her mother and a Good Samaritan.

The attorney for Ashley Katshor entered two not guilty pleas on her behalf Friday afternoon.

Police believe Katshor and her mother, 52-year-old Lisa Archibald, got into an altercation Wednesday while driving on U.S. 10 in Bay County. Investigators say Archibald got out of the car and Katshor got behind the wheel and hit her.

Moments later, 50-year-old Kimberly Abela of Essexville was driving by and stopped to help, but she was hit by another car that had lost control.

Katshor’s bond was set at $150,000 cash surety. Police say the driver who lost control of the second car has not been charged as of Friday, but the investigation was continuing.

