61-year-old man dies after farm tractor rolls over in Clare County
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 61-year-old man from West Michigan died Thursday after a farm tractor he was operating rolled over in Clare County.
The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Clareola Road south of Eight Point Lake Road in Garfield Township. Witnesses reported seeing the tractor rolled over with a man lying face down nearby, according to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.
Police, fire and EMS crews attempted life-saving measures, but the tractor operator was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as 61-year-old Brian Schafer of Hudsonville. The sheriff’s office is still investigating why the tractor overturned.
