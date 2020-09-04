61-year-old man dies after farm tractor rolls over in Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 61-year-old man from West Michigan died Thursday after a farm tractor he was operating rolled over in Clare County.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Clareola Road south of Eight Point Lake Road in Garfield Township. Witnesses reported seeing the tractor rolled over with a man lying face down nearby, according to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office.

Police, fire and EMS crews attempted life-saving measures, but the tractor operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 61-year-old Brian Schafer of Hudsonville. The sheriff’s office is still investigating why the tractor overturned.

