Attorney general dissolving fraudulent Michigan charities with recognizable names

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Ten charities operating in Michigan operating under the names of recognizable and trusted organizations may be dissolved by the Attorney General’s Office.

The 10 charities are using the names of the American Cancer Society, American Red Cross and United Way, but they are not affiliated in any way with the national organizations. Attorney General Dana Nessel said they don’t appear to serve any charitable purpose.

She announced legal proceedings on Friday to seek a court order to close the 10 charities. Nessel did not say whether the 10 organizations received any donations since they were established.

Nessel said Ian Richard Hosang incorporated charities under the following names in 2018:

American Cancer Foundation of Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing and Michigan.

American Cancer Society of Detroit and Michigan.

American Red Cross of Detroit and Michigan.

United Way of Detroit and Michigan.

Claudia Stephen, Lincoln Palsey both are named as officers and directors of some entities. They and Hosang all have legal addresses in New York and none of them registered with the Attorney General’s Office Charitable Trust Division as required, Nessel said.

The 10 charities all have the same listed address in the Grand Rapids suburb of Grandville, according to court documents.

“Michigan philanthropists and charitable donors do a great deal of good with their contributions to nonprofits here in the Great Lakes State and elsewhere throughout the world to create and support positive change for worthy causes,” Nessel said. “However, anyone who chooses to donate – no matter how large or small the contribution – should not have to sift through fraudulent entities before finding a reputable one to support.”

The Attorney General’s Office began investigating the fraudulent American Cancer Society of Michigan and American Cancer Society of Detroit organizations after learning they were not affiliated with the national organization.

Nessel said the investigation discovered that Hosang is a former stockbroker with a history of fraud across several states. He has started organizations under the United Way, American Red Cross and American Cancer Society names in California, Wisconsin, Ohio, Georgia, New York, Florida and Maryland.

