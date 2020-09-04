Advertisement

CDC eviction moratorium begins Friday, runs through Dec. 31

By Mark Bullion
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The CDC has issued a moratorium on evictions nationwide, beginning Friday, Sep. 4 and lasting through Dec. 31, 2020.

The move is to prevent homelessness, which could further the spread of COVID-19.

“This lady, her rent is $400 a month, she owes me $3,000. That’s how many months of delinquent rent she’s out on me,” said landlord and realtor Ed Constable, who is upset and frustrated by the new moratorium.

“We feel for them. But we have tax bills stacked up thick that we have to pay,” he said.

Constable has about 100 tenants. During a typical year, his assistant would only have to go after a handful of people for past due rent.

That has now become a full time job.

“Now it’s follow up calls and 7 day notices, like she’s taking them home to work on them over the weekend because there’s so many of them,” he said.

But tenants do now have some protections under the CDC’s order, but in order to qualify--

renters and homeowners must have tried to obtain all forms of available government assistance, expect to earn less than $99,000 in income this year, A tenant or homeowner must also be unable to make rent or a mortgage due to loss of income, are making best efforts to pay what they can, and that eviction would lead to homelessness.

All of this is done on an affidavit that is given to a landlord by a tenant. No proof required to show the qualifications are met.

“I don’t think it fully takes into account how easy it is for someone to just sign and attest to the fact that they’re having a hardship,” said attorney Cha’ris Lee.

Falsifying information could mean criminal and or civil penalties including fines and imprisonment.

But how can this be enforced?

“I think it’s very difficult for a landlord to say you’re not telling the truth, right so ultimately if someone gives you this particular order and says I’m having a hardship, I think you would want to believe them,” she added.

The moratorium runs until December 31, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Macy's assault suspect gets second chance with probation sentence

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Davison High School students take distance learning outdoors

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Food bank offering more help during Hunger Action Month in September

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Michigan high school sports will have new rules for players, fans this fall

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Prosecutor: Voting twice in November could lead to felony charges

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Latest News

Crime

Man gets at least 25 years in prison for Midland toddler’s drowning death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Kalamazoo County man will spend at least 25 years in prison for his involvement in the drowning death of a 19-month-old Midland girl.

Coronavirus

Standish-Sterling students test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The letters do not identify the students or their grade levels.

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases surge to three-week high while deaths remain flat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 982 new cases on Friday, which increase the statewide total to 105,377.

National

‘Jeopardy!’ returns with new setup and new role for Jennings

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“Jeopardy!” is returning for its 37th season, with greater social distance between Alex Trebek and the contestants, and a new role for all-time great contestant Ken Jennings.

Crime

Man arrested after police find drugs in house where 2-year-old lives

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Deputies say they found 39-year-old James Carl Case III asleep around 12:15 p.m. at the kitchen table next to a pizza box that had a meth pipe on top.