CDC eviction moratorium begins Friday, runs through Dec. 31

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The CDC has issued a moratorium on evictions nationwide, beginning Friday, Sep. 4 and lasting through Dec. 31, 2020.

The move is to prevent homelessness, which could further the spread of COVID-19.

“This lady, her rent is $400 a month, she owes me $3,000. That’s how many months of delinquent rent she’s out on me,” said landlord and realtor Ed Constable, who is upset and frustrated by the new moratorium.

“We feel for them. But we have tax bills stacked up thick that we have to pay,” he said.

Constable has about 100 tenants. During a typical year, his assistant would only have to go after a handful of people for past due rent.

That has now become a full time job.

“Now it’s follow up calls and 7 day notices, like she’s taking them home to work on them over the weekend because there’s so many of them,” he said.

But tenants do now have some protections under the CDC’s order, but in order to qualify--

renters and homeowners must have tried to obtain all forms of available government assistance, expect to earn less than $99,000 in income this year, A tenant or homeowner must also be unable to make rent or a mortgage due to loss of income, are making best efforts to pay what they can, and that eviction would lead to homelessness.

All of this is done on an affidavit that is given to a landlord by a tenant. No proof required to show the qualifications are met.

“I don’t think it fully takes into account how easy it is for someone to just sign and attest to the fact that they’re having a hardship,” said attorney Cha’ris Lee.

Falsifying information could mean criminal and or civil penalties including fines and imprisonment.

But how can this be enforced?

“I think it’s very difficult for a landlord to say you’re not telling the truth, right so ultimately if someone gives you this particular order and says I’m having a hardship, I think you would want to believe them,” she added.

The moratorium runs until December 31, 2020.

