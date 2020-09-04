Cooler with chances for rain this Labor Day weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As we head into the holiday weekend and near the unofficial end of summer, it looks like our weather will be on the cool-side of things with some low rain chances throughout the holiday weekend as well.

After a strong cold front moved through Thursday, much cooler temperatures are expected for Friday with highs in the lower 70s. Winds will continue to be a bit breezy but not as bad as it was yesterday. Today will have winds in the 10-20 mph range coming in from the west. A lot of sunshine is expected today but a few clouds this afternoon could lead to a sprinkle or two across the area. Overall, pretty nice travel conditions if you are heading up north for the weekend. On Saturday, another low-end chance for a shower or two across the area with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will once again be in the lower 70s with less wind, too. On Sunday, a few showers will be possible during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

For Labor Day itself, it appears this will be our warmest day for a while as highs will be in the upper 70s, close to 80 in spots. There will be a chance for thunderstorms throughout the day as well but it doesn’t appear the day will be a washout.

Into next week, the weather pattern becomes incredibly complex so it is important to know that there may be significant changes in the forecast in regards to temperatures in the coming days. A very strong dip in the jet stream is expected to be to our west by midweek and the exact placement of that will have large impacts on our weather. Right now, a rainy set-up is expected Tuesday through early Thursday as Mid-Michigan will be somewhere in between with highs generally in the lower 70s. It is possible that we will be cooler than this. It looks like highs will fall into the upper 60s by Thursday. Again, given the variability of this forecast, continue to check back for updates as we fine-tune the details.

