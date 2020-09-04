Davison High School students spruce up courtyard at the middle school

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Students at Davison High School are hoping to make social distance learning more fun by making an old space new once again.

Students at Davison High School aren’t just picking up their pencils this fall, but also their middle school courtyard. Students helped clean up and redo the outdoor space.

“So my mom she was doing work in the middle school and she was sitting in the community room across from the courtyard. So she was looking out here a lot and she’s like, it was really overgrown and there wasn’t pretty things out here. So that night we talked about ideas to like make it nicer out here for students to actually be able to use it,” said Davison High School junior Abigail Howes.

A group of six high school students picked up their shovels and put their green thumbs to work.

“Since we started we’ve done a lot of like weeding, plenty of times and planted a lot of plants,” Howes said. “Me and Sophia went shopping at Wojo’s to pick out plants that will be good out here and that will grow big enough to like really bring some joy out here.”

Beautifying the courtyard project started in July. The girls created a GoFundMe page with a goal of $2,000 to help with the process. So far, they have raised close to $300, but another organization could be stepping in.

“I was reached out by United Way and they said that they were looking to fund us and I was like that is amazing. United Way said once we filled out an application, which we’re still in the process of filling out, we could possibly get funding from them to hopefully get some more benches out here,” said junior Sophia Biazza.

Their vision is to also have a community garden middle school students can look after and to make social distancing more enjoyable.

“Well, especially this year with the whole COVID-19, it would be a nice space if you need to do like social distance study to come out here and relax,” Howes said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.