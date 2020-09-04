Fundraising goals are met for new Burton dog park

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Man’s best friend will soon have another place to run and play in Mid-Michigan.

Back in January, ABC 12 told you about plans to build a new, half-acre dog park at Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church in Burton.

The group in charge of the project just announced it had met its fundraising goal. It said the final amount came from a recent donation by Burton firefighters.

In total, $10,000 was raised through a combination of grants, donations, and gifts.

The dog park will be built on private property. Organizers said no taxpayer dollars were being used.

The official grand opening was set for October.

