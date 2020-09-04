Advertisement

Fundraising goals are met for new Burton dog park

Organizers say the grand opening is set for October
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Man’s best friend will soon have another place to run and play in Mid-Michigan.

Back in January, ABC 12 told you about plans to build a new, half-acre dog park at Our Risen Lord Lutheran Church in Burton.

The group in charge of the project just announced it had met its fundraising goal. It said the final amount came from a recent donation by Burton firefighters.

In total, $10,000 was raised through a combination of grants, donations, and gifts.

The dog park will be built on private property. Organizers said no taxpayer dollars were being used.

The official grand opening was set for October.

Family provides big send-off for Flint man

Updated: 15 minutes ago

61-year-old man dies after farm tractor rolls over in Clare County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police, fire and EMS crews attempted life-saving measures, but the tractor operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

Whitmer proclaims Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the proclamation on Friday to recognize the determination and bravery of children who battle cancer.

Attorney general dissolving fraudulent Michigan charities with recognizable names

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The 10 charities are using the names of the American Cancer Society, American Red Cross and United Way, but they are not affiliated in any way with the national organizations.

Michigan State Police planning traffic stop study and launching advisory council

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan State Police are working with an independent research institution to perform a comprehensive review of traffic stop data.

Two boys and 53-year old woman die in Lansing house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
Two boys, ages four and eight, and a woman were found dead inside the home.

The MHSAA reinstates football, allows all fall sports to return to competition

Updated: 13 hours ago
The MHSAA Representative Council approved the return of all fall sports, including football, after Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave them the go-ahead on Thursday.

Mid-Michigan gyms ready to reopen

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Mid Michigan gyms are ready to reopen until the Governor's orders.

The MHSAA approves the return of all fall sports, including football

Updated: 16 hours ago
The MHSAA Representative Council approved the return of all fall sports, including football, after Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave them the go-ahead on Thursday.

Terence Green sworn in as chief of the Flint Police Department

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Terence Green took the oath of office on Thursday.