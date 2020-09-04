Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ returns with new setup and new role for Jennings

The TV host said his comments about his cancer treatment came during “some bad times.”
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - “Jeopardy!” is returning for its 37th season, with greater social distance between Alex Trebek and the contestants, and a new role for all-time great contestant Ken Jennings.

The show announced Thursday that a redesigned set for the coronavirus era will allow for the contestants to be further apart and at a greater distance from Trebek, who has continued as host after a diagnosis last year of pancreatic cancer.

Jennings is joining the series as a consulting producer. He’ll appear on-air with his own video categories, develop projects and act as a public ambassador for the show.

“Jeopardy!” returns Sept. 14.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

