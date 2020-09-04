Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Strong winds from the southwest pushed temperatures into the 80s across Mid-Michigan Thursday.  As a fast-moving cool front made its way across the ABC12 viewing area during the afternoon, a narrow band of rain and a few thundershowers developed.  Winds gusted into the 40mph range as the rain moved through.  As the front moves off to our east, the door will be opened for much cooler air to settle in overhead.

Friday will begin with mostly sunny skies holding across our area.  Strong, cool westerly winds will likely stir up some cloud cover for the afternoon.  Some of the thicker clouds will likely spit out some drops of rain.  The farther north you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the better the chance of seeing a few drops.  Highs for the day will generally be in the lower 70s.  A few more spotty showers will be possible for all of us Friday night.

Mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles look to be a good bet for our Saturday morning.  The trend for the afternoon will be for sunshine to make a return.  Winds from the southwest will be blowing at a kinder, gentler pace as highs move into the middle 70s.  Sunday and Labor Day will be a little bit warmer, but we will also more showers.  The best chance of showers for Sunday will be during the afternoon.  Monday will see scattered stuff through the day, but the holiday shouldn’t be a washout. - JR

