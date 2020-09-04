Macy’s assault suspect gets second chance with lenient sentence

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The teenage suspect in an unprovoked attack on a Macy’s store employee in Flint Township apologized in court Friday before being sentenced.

Damire Palmer, 18, was facing up to 10 years in prison for felonious assault. But the teen received what his attorney calls a “gift” from the victim.

Earlier this summer, Palmer was at the Macy’s store in the Genesee Valley Center mall and was told that a store clerk called him a racially offensive term.

“He was completely innocent. He was doing his job, he was folding a shirt,” said Genesee County Judge David Newblatt.

What Palmer was told that the clerk said was not true. His response to the lie was captured in a viral video showing him viciously attacking the employee.

“He was attacked without any provocation whatsoever,” Newblatt said. “So I want to make sure that is clearly understood by everyone in this court room and the world.”

During sentencing, Palmer apologized in court Friday.

“I would like to say I am truly sorry for what I did it was uncalled for and inappropriate,” he said.

Palmer was facing up to 10 years in prison for felony assault. But it was a plea by the victim that changed Palmer’s fate.

“He is an exceptional person, because despite all of that he is willing to forgive you,” Newblatt said the victim. “And, even beyond that, he is willing to go to bat for you. He doesn’t want the worst to happen, the most severe result for you.”

Newblatt considered the victim’s request and sentenced Palmer to two years of probation and 180 days in jail with credit for time served. Palmer’s attorney called it a gift.

Newblatt asked Palmer would he plans to do with the opportunity and Palmer said he wants to make the most of it.

“I’m gonna go back to school and finish my education and I’m working on going to college and I’m going to get a job,” he said.

If Palmer completes his sentence, the felony charge will be dropped from his record and replaced with a misdemeanor.

