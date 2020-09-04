Man arrested after police find drugs in house where 2-year-old lives

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a man Thursday accused of smoking methamphetamine in a residence where a 2-year-old child lives.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office went to investigate after the landlord who owns the residence called police to report his tenants may be using drugs. Deputies say they found 39-year-old James Carl Case III asleep around 12:15 p.m. at the kitchen table next to a pizza box that had a meth pipe on top.

Police say Case woke up and tried to stash the meth pipe inside the pizza box when they arrived. Another man ran to the back of the residence.

Police brought Case outside and found a “large amount” of white powder that they believe is methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested and arraigned Thursday on the following charges:

Manufacturing or delivery of methamphetamine.

Second offense possession of methamphetamine or ecstasy.

Case remained in custody Friday at the Clare County Jail on $400,000 bond.

A woman living at the residence with a 2-year-old child and the other man who was present when police arrived were not arrested Thursday.

