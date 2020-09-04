Advertisement

Man gets at least 25 years in prison for Midland toddler’s drowning death

Damian Garrett
Damian Garrett(source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Kalamazoo County man will spend at least 25 years in prison for his involvement in the drowning death of a 19-month-old Midland girl.

Damian Garrett, 24, received his sentence Friday morning in a Midland County courtroom after he accepted a plea agreement for second-degree murder in the Sept. 17, 2019, death of Skylar Papple.

Midland police say the girl died at the Northwind Forest Apartments on Hedgewood Drive in Midland. Garrett was in a dating relationship with the toddler’s mother at the time of the incident.

Garrett initially told police he was giving the child a bath. The court papers say he walked out of the bathroom, heard a thud and some splashing and found the girl face down in the water when he returned.

However, the arrest warrant affidavit says Garrett told police a different story the following day. He said the little girl got upset and resisted getting her hair washed, so he hit her, which caused her head to hit the bath faucet.

Garrett told police he left the child face down in the water and went to the living room to calm himself down. About five to six minutes later, he said he went back into the bathroom where the child was still laying face down in 6 to 8 inches of water.

Garrett originally faced charges of first-degree felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Standish-Sterling students test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The letters do not identify the students or their grade levels.

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases surge to three-week high while deaths remain flat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 982 new cases on Friday, which increase the statewide total to 105,377.

National

‘Jeopardy!’ returns with new setup and new role for Jennings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“Jeopardy!” is returning for its 37th season, with greater social distance between Alex Trebek and the contestants, and a new role for all-time great contestant Ken Jennings.

Crime

Man arrested after police find drugs in house where 2-year-old lives

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Deputies say they found 39-year-old James Carl Case III asleep around 12:15 p.m. at the kitchen table next to a pizza box that had a meth pipe on top.

Latest News

News

Family provides big send-off for Flint man

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

61-year-old man dies after farm tractor rolls over in Clare County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police, fire and EMS crews attempted life-saving measures, but the tractor operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

State

Whitmer proclaims Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Michigan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the proclamation on Friday to recognize the determination and bravery of children who battle cancer.

Local

Fundraising goals are met for new Burton dog park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Man’s best friend will soon have another place to run and play in Mid-Michigan. The group in charge of building a dog park in Burton said it had met its fundraising goal.

State

Attorney general dissolving fraudulent Michigan charities with recognizable names

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The 10 charities are using the names of the American Cancer Society, American Red Cross and United Way, but they are not affiliated in any way with the national organizations.

State

Michigan State Police planning traffic stop study and launching advisory council

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan State Police are working with an independent research institution to perform a comprehensive review of traffic stop data.