Man gets at least 25 years in prison for Midland toddler’s drowning death

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Kalamazoo County man will spend at least 25 years in prison for his involvement in the drowning death of a 19-month-old Midland girl.

Damian Garrett, 24, received his sentence Friday morning in a Midland County courtroom after he accepted a plea agreement for second-degree murder in the Sept. 17, 2019, death of Skylar Papple.

Midland police say the girl died at the Northwind Forest Apartments on Hedgewood Drive in Midland. Garrett was in a dating relationship with the toddler’s mother at the time of the incident.

Garrett initially told police he was giving the child a bath. The court papers say he walked out of the bathroom, heard a thud and some splashing and found the girl face down in the water when he returned.

However, the arrest warrant affidavit says Garrett told police a different story the following day. He said the little girl got upset and resisted getting her hair washed, so he hit her, which caused her head to hit the bath faucet.

Garrett told police he left the child face down in the water and went to the living room to calm himself down. About five to six minutes later, he said he went back into the bathroom where the child was still laying face down in 6 to 8 inches of water.

Garrett originally faced charges of first-degree felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

