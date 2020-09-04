Michigan State Police planning traffic stop study and launching advisory council

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The head of Michigan State Police believes his troopers perform their duties without regard to race, but he’s concerned about an increase in the percentage of traffic stops involving Black drivers since 2017.

Col. Joe Gasper, director of the state police, plans to study the issue further to determine whether policies and practices are leading to the issue.

Michigan State Police are working with an independent research institution to perform a comprehensive review of traffic stop data. The study will look at locations and reasons for traffic stops, whether police conducted a search and what the outcome was.

“The members of the Michigan State Police hold ourselves to the highest standards of professional conduct and we remain committed to performing our jobs with excellence, integrity and courtesy, treating all people with dignity and respect,” Gasper said.

Michigan State Police troopers already are prohibited from making stops or detaining people based on their race. Troopers could face termination for any proven violations.

At the same time, Gasper announced that Michigan State Police are increasing efforts to provide transparency and launching a new advisory council to provide insight into the department’s practices.

Gasper announced a new transparency website on Friday with information about the administration and operations of Michigan State Police. It includes policies, strategic plans, training, recruiting, staffing, use of force and traffic stop data.

The information was all available to the public before, but the new website combines it all in one place online.

Gasper also announced the 10-member Bridges to BLUE Citizen Advisory Council, which will offer Michigan State Police commanders an outside view of the department’s operations. The BLUE is an acronym for Build, Listen, Unite and Engage.

The group will help conduct research into best practices and develop new ideas for community engagement.

“By sharing information about the operations of the department, both online and with the Bridges to BLUE Citizen Advisory Council, it is my hope that we’ll increase police-community relations through better understanding, develop improved policies and contribute to more informed discussions about police reform,” Gasper said.

