Mid-Michigan gyms ready to reopen

Gov. Whitmer allows for gyms to reopen under strict rules
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/3/2020) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer, giving gyms and pools the long-awaited green-light to reopen with strict safety precautions in place moving forward. The announcement came by way of a release from her office, outlining the executive orders she used to implement the change. Shuttered since March, some local gym owners were all smiles Thursday, while others said the news felt like a let-down.

“When we got the news around 3:30, our staff was jumping up and down excited,” recalled Kristen McDonald. “Fitness is our lifeblood.”

McDonald is the CEO of Greater Midland and says that because the non-profit uses its fitness center to fund its charitable work in the community.

“Our revenue shut down but the need in the community did not,” related McDonald. “We have been running in a substantial deficit—well-over $100-thousand a month… this opening means everything to us.”

Executive order 2020-176 formally enables gyms, fitness centers and pools to get back into gear. Executive order 2020-175 lays out a framework of COVID-related safety guidance: limiting capacity to 25 percent, calling for gym equipment to be spaced six feet apart and cutting down on class sizes to do the same.

“Quite frankly, I was really disappointed with today.”

Sarah Fechter, on the other hand, has no plans to reopen her shuttered Saginaw gym.

“At 25 percent capacity--let’s flip those numbers,” suggested Fechter. “You’re asking us to open and operate a business at a 75 percent loss… It’s inoperable for us to even do that.”

She says she’d need at least double that to keep the lights on. Other issues, too, including whether enforcing a mask mandate inside a gym – which the order requires -- would just be part of the learning curve or a brick wall for clients.

“It’s quite frustrating,” related Fechter. “I’ve had this career for 20 years—put blood, sweat and tears like many other business owners and this sounds like a lose-lose for me.”

McDonald echoes some of those concerns, but, because some elements of Greater Midland’s operation have remained open, she says they’re already well-versed in many of the precautions and can’t wait to get back to it.

“It is a whole new world and we have to prepare our staff and our members to actually live in it,” said McDonald.

McDonald tells ABC 12 they’ll be open bright and early Wednesday morning – the first day it’s allowed under the executive order.

