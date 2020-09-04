New Michigan coronavirus cases surge to three-week high while deaths remain flat

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by the highest amount in three weeks on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 982 new cases on Friday, which increase the statewide total to 105,377. That is the highest daily increase in confirmed cases since 1,015 cases were confirmed on Aug. 15.

However, the number deaths in Michigan attributed to coronavirus remained in single digits on Friday with seven. They represent the smallest daily death count since Monday and increase the state’s coronavirus death total to 6,526.

Over the past seven days, Michigan has reported just under 4,700 newly confirmed cases per day -- or an average of 671. the average number of deaths per day since last Saturday stands at just under 11.5.

The surge in newly confirmed cases comes despite a slight drop in the number of tests completed around Michigan on Thursday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported just under 28,500 tests, which is about 5,000 fewer than Wednesday.

Fewer tests and more positive results pushed the percentage of positive tests back to 3.55% on Wednesday, which is the highest since Aug. 26.

The coronavirus outbreak at Central Michigan University continued leveling off Friday. The Central Michigan District Health Department linked 13 more confirmed and probable cases of the illness to current and recent students returning to the Mount Pleasant area two and a half weeks ago.

Friday’s increase is the first daily total below 20 this week. As of Thursday, a total of 260 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases linked to the university.

CMU is confirming 181 coronavirus cases directly linked to the campus as of Thursday, which is seven higher than the previous day.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 3,265 cases and 279 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Saginaw, 2,453 cases, 129 deaths and 1,379 patients recovered, which is an increase of 38 cases and six recoveries.

Arenac, 55 cases, three deaths and 26 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 773 cases, 43 deaths and 583 patients recovered, which is an increase of 14 cases, one death and six recoveries.

Clare, 95 cases, four deaths and 52 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gladwin, 73 cases, two deaths and 51 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 174 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 171 cases, four deaths and 130 recoveries, which is an increase of six recoveries.

Iosco, 122 cases, 11 deaths and 99 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 501 cases, 10 deaths and 157 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Lapeer, 465 cases, 34 deaths and 300 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Midland, 354 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Ogemaw, 44 cases, five deaths and 36 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 17 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 59 cases, four deaths and 39 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 123 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 423 cases, 29 deaths and 324 patients recovered, which is a decrease of seven cases.

Tuscola, 407 cases, 29 deaths and 271 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.