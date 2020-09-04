Standish-Sterling students test positive for coronavirus

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - At least two students at Standish-Sterling Community Schools have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a pair of letters from the district.

Students at Central Elementary School in Standish and Standish-Sterling Junior/Senior High School tested positive for the illness. Standish-Sterling Superintendent Darren Kroczaleski sent letters home to families from both schools.

The letters do not identify the students or their grade levels. It was not clear whether the students are related.

The Central Michigan District Health Department is reaching out to students who likely were in close contact with the diagnosed students so they can quarantine at home.

Kroczaleski is asking parents to watch their children for coronavirus symptoms, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

