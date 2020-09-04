Two boys and 53-year old woman die in Lansing house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Fire Department (LFD) says three people have died in a late-night house fire on Sept. 3.

The victims are a four-year-old male, an eight-year-old male, and a 53-year-old woman. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

LFD crews were dispatched to a single-story house at 1450 Elizabeth Street with heavy fire coming from the front and side windows at 11:45 p.m. LFD says crews made an aggressive entry to the house but found all three victims dead during search operations.

LFD says the fire is under investigation and autopsies of the three victims will be done Friday by the Ingham County Medical Examiner’s office.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.