Whitmer proclaims Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Michigan

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - September will be known as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the proclamation on Friday to recognize the determination and bravery of children who battle cancer. She also wants to highlight the emotional and financial hardship that their families face.

“My heart goes out to the brave children who are battling cancer and their supportive families,” Whitmer said. “Children with cancer show outstanding courage and determination at such a young age. We owe it to them and their families to make healthcare more affordable and accessible.”

More than 11,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every year and nearly 1,200 die. Two-thirds of children who survive cancer face chronic health conditions as a result of their treatment.

Many families face financial hardships from the expensive treatments, Whitmer said.

