Central Michigan students group not “fired up” for classes

CMU campus
CMU campus(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Central Michigan University shows no signs of shutting down campus as it nears 300 coronavirus cases associated with its university population.

The administration is pushing to keep students on campus until it is no longer feasible, but tensions with students are increasing. A group of students participating in the #NotFiredUpForFall campaign put up signs in popular spots on campus this past week calling on the university to suspend in-person classes.

The university administration is telling students classes will continue.

