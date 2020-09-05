Advertisement

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan helping families more during Hunger Action Month

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Jobless claims remain 4.5 times higher than last year as so many continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is continuing to support the community as millions in Mid-Michigan are struggling. The organization plans to help even more during Hunger Awareness Month in September.

“Unfortunately, we still have so many people who are unemployed or underemployed in the state of Michigan. So in our area were still seeing upwards of 22% of the population in need of food,” said food bank CEO Kara Ross.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is working to support those who are now finding themselves in need.

“We are still doing double the distribution as we were last year since mid-March,” Ross said.

During September, which has been declared Hunger Action Month, she said the organization creating additional distribution sites.

“People are finding themselves in need of help for the first time and that’s what our network is here for. Its an emergency safety net for people to be able to connect with neighbors to food,” Ross said. “Every time were able to connect them these distribution sites we post them on our website by zip code so you know when things are going on.”

To benefit from the distributions, she said there is nothing families need to prove or qualify for.

“You can access that or feel free to go up there,” Ross said. “There’s no requirement for income -- just simply a declaration of we need some help.”

Despite many students learning from home this fall, she said the food bank is still able to continue the Meals on Wheels program for children who rely on school provided meals.

