Judge bans Detroit police tactics against protesters

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - A federal judge late Friday temporarily barred Detroit police from using tear gas, rubber bullets, batons, shields, chokeholds or sound cannons against peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters after a group accused the city for excessive force.

U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Michelson partially granted a temporary restraining order filed Monday by Detroit Will Breathe against the city of Detroit, accusing police of using excessive force to deter protesters from practicing their free speech rights.

The order will be in effect for at least 14 days.

Police Chief James Craig said the order won’t change how his department handles protests because officers have used force only when protesters weren’t peaceful.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

