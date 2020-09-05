Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a cool start to our holiday weekend.

A few light shower dotted parts of mid-Michigan.

Some of us saw the sun at times too.

We’ll see a clearing trend tonight.

A light and variable wind will lead to some mid to upper 40s by early Sunday morning.

Any sunshine first thing Sunday will give way to more clouds later in the day.

Evening rain and even some rumbles of thunder will last into early Labor Day.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

The Storm Prediction Center has mid-Michigan in a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for severe storms

that could produce some high wind gusts near 60 mph.

Temperatures will remain a bit below normal, generally in the low 70s.

Labor Day will be a bit warmer.

A lot will depend on afternoon sunshine developing, after some early morning rain.

Look for highs in the mid 70s.

For the rest of the week, an approaching storm system will draw in cooler air and rain on Tuesday.

Some of the rain could be on the heavy side with highs only in the low 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be much warmer.

A few showers are possible both days with temperatures rising into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Cooler weather returns next weekend with additional chances for rain and thunderstorms.

