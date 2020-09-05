Advertisement

Kevin's Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been a dry and comfortable day across mid-Michigan as we head into the holiday weekend.

Although we won’t see more than a few isolated showers for both Saturday and Sunday,

additional rain is likely for Labor Day and next week.

Overnight, we’ll see some passing clouds from time to time with cool morning temperatures in the low 50s.

The holiday weekend starts with a mix of sun and clouds.

A few isolated showers are possible between late morning and early afternoon.

Any rain won’t amount to much and will be gone later in the afternoon, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans.

Temperatures will remain a bit below normal with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday will be a repeat performance of Saturday with a few passing shower, mainly in the afternoon.

Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs back in the low 70s.

On Labor Day, we’ll begin the day wet, with scattered showers or thunderstorms, but end it dry.

Afternoon highs will head into the mid 70s.

Additional rain is likely Tuesday through Friday.

We could easily add another inch or two by next weekend.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the 60s.

Some 70s return after that.

