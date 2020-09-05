Rain chances in the forecast for Labor Day weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Into the Labor Day weekend we go and we will continue to see below normal temperatures and while there will be a chance for rain each of the next few days, this weekend will not be a washout and you will be able to enjoy the holiday outdoors at times.

On Saturday, a weak disturbance will be passing through the area and this could bring us an isolated shower or two throughout the day. This rain is not expected to be widespread or heavy so if you do see rain, it will not last very long. We will see some sunshine throughout the day as well. Highs today will be similar to yesterday in the lower 70s. Overnight, rain chances will diminish and skies will clear out but this will allow temperatures to plummet to some of the coolest temperatures we’ve seen in a while. Lows will be in the lower 40s to the north and in the upper 40s to the south. BRRRR!

On Sunday, most if not all of the day will be dry but thunderstorm chances will ramp up late in the day and into Sunday night. A few storms could be on the strong-side with gusty winds but the overall severe threat is limited. Again, plenty of time to get out and enjoy the day but watch for some storms late in the evening. Highs will be in the lower 70s once again. On Labor Day, storm chances will linger into the morning with some gradually improving weather throughout the day. Highs will be a touch warmer in the middle 70s for many places.

A very complex and amplified weather pattern will be setting up for next week as a big blast of cool/cold air will move into the central parts of the United States by Tuesday. This will be in response to a large dip in the jet stream that is expected just to our west. Right now, it appears Mid-Michigan will be somewhere in between the warm air the east and the cold air to the west but there is a chance and even a high liklihood that we flip back and forth between the cooler weather and the warmer weather in the coming days. This will be because of a frontal boudnary that will meander around the Great Lakes region much of this week and if it happens to go north of us, we will see warmer temperatures and if it stays south, cooler weather. Either way, it is imporant to note that computer models are in disagreement with where this front will set up each day so there could be large temperature swings in the forecast in the coming days. We hope that the models can come into agreement as we get closer. Either way, it does appear we will be close enough to the front each day to bring us multiple chances for rain Tuesday through Friday, with the most rain happening Tuesday. Right now, it appears likely that Tuesday will be a very chilly day with highs only in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will see highs in the 70s and then we cool down for the end of the week. We will keep you updated on any forecast changes in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.