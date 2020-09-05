Advertisement

Zehnder’s Splash Village closes some attractions due to recent executive orders

Zehnder’s Splash Village in Frankenmuth will be closing some attractions this weekend to be in accordance with recent executive orders signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
(WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Zehnder’s Splash Village in Frankenmuth will be closing some attractions this weekend to be in accordance with recent executive orders signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In a post on social media, Zehnder’s said that it will temporarily close the facility’s Drop Slide, Family Raft Ride, and Tube Slides. The pools will remain open.

These changes will begin on Saturday, September 5.

Staff said they are working on contacting upcoming reservations about the changes.

Anyone with questions or concerns is urged to contact the water park at 800-863-7999.

In accordance with Governor Whitmer and the State of Michigan’s most recent Executive Orders, Zehnder’s Splash Village...

Posted by Zehnders Splash Village on Friday, September 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Phase 3 vaccine testing progresses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A look into phase three trials for a possible coronavirus vaccine.

Coronavirus

Standish-Sterling students test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The letters do not identify the students or their grade levels.

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases surge to three-week high while deaths remain flat

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 982 new cases on Friday, which increase the statewide total to 105,377.

National

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer ... was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.

Latest News

National

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery.

National

Russia publishes virus vaccine results, weeks after approval

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
International experts remained cautious over the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus disproportionately killing people of color

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Statistics show people of color are far more likely to be infected with coronavirus and die than white people.

National Politics

North Carolina kicks off mail voting amid spike in requests

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mail voting is starting in the presidential election as North Carolina begins to send out about 600,000 ballots to voters who have requested them.

Coronavirus

COVID concerns for Labor Day weekend

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Health experts warn how Americans handle Labor Day weekend is critical.

Coronavirus

’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:10 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.