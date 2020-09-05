Zehnder’s Splash Village closes some attractions due to recent executive orders

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Zehnder’s Splash Village in Frankenmuth will be closing some attractions this weekend to be in accordance with recent executive orders signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In a post on social media, Zehnder’s said that it will temporarily close the facility’s Drop Slide, Family Raft Ride, and Tube Slides. The pools will remain open.

These changes will begin on Saturday, September 5.

Staff said they are working on contacting upcoming reservations about the changes.

Anyone with questions or concerns is urged to contact the water park at 800-863-7999.

In accordance with Governor Whitmer and the State of Michigan’s most recent Executive Orders, Zehnder’s Splash Village... Posted by Zehnders Splash Village on Friday, September 4, 2020

