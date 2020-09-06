Advertisement

Alma Public Schools reports two COVID-19 cases in first grade classroom

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - In a letter sent to parents on Saturday, Alma Public Schools said that a second positive case of COVID-19 was reported within a first grade classroom at Luce Road Early Childhood Learning Center.

The district said that this second case is linked to the same exposure and is being considered an outbreak.

The school district is working with the Mid-Michigan District Health Department and has decided to close Luce Road School for two weeks, from the date of the last possible exposure which was September 3.

Beginning Tuesday, Alma’s kindergarten and first grade students will transition to online learning, the district said. Information on device distribution and learning expectations will be announced soon.

The district said that additional disinfecting/cleaning measures are being implemented at Luce Road School during the closure.

The health department has identified and notified close contacts, according to the letter.

The district expects to return to in-person learning at the school on Friday, September 18.

