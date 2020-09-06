ATM thieves ram truck into Flint Twp. liquor store, reward on the line

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (09/06/2020)-Caught on camera in Flint Township: a wild ATM heist involving four people who used a truck to smash their way into a store.

This still image shows a truck partially inside the building as the suspects backed into Rapid Liquor on Beecher Road Saturday morning.

The owners say Flint Township Police were there in minutes, but the bad guys managed to slip away. The owners tell ABC 12 they left around $40-thousand in damage behind. They also confirm the suspects made off with $3500.

Rapid Liquor says it spent a year and a half and a lot of money fixing up the store. The owners have a $500 reward on the line for information leading to an arrest.

Flint Township Police confirm the investigation is ongoing.

