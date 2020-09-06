Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Chilly weather gripped mid-Michigan this morning, letting us know autumn is right around the corner.

So far, the day has been dry, but that will change overnight into early Labor Day.

A storm system will dump periods of moderate to heavy rain overnight

The Storm Prediction Center has much of our viewing area in a marginal risk for severe weather.

High wind gusts and perhaps some large hail are possible.

A strong southerly wind between 20-25 mph will keep us much milder tonight, by about 20 degrees than Sunday morning.

After the storms clear out Monday, we’ll see some sunshine return, as our wind shifts to the north, bringing in drier air.

Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low 70s.

Periods of rain will return for Tuesday, along with much cooler weather just in the upper 50s to low 60s.

This would be the coolest weather since the month of May.

Warmer weather returns for Wednesday, but overall, we’ll remain all of next week below our normal of the mid 70s for this time of year.

A few stray showers are possible, but nothing heavy.

Additional chances for showers linger into next weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.