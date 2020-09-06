Labor Day weekend travel stokes COVID fears, Northern Michigan communities say they’re prepared

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJRT) -Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders hitting the road for Labor Day weekend, driving dire new warnings tonight when it comes to potential super spread and a fall spike complicated by flu season.

“The bridge was very backed up last night.”

As the mayor of St. Ignace, Connie Litzner had a bird’s eye view of the steady, north-bound holiday weekend crowd.

“St. Ignace is very busy,” related Litzner.

Litzner tells ABC 12 they’re focused on the threat of infection traveling with those crowds, though she’s confident St. Ignace is doing everything in its power to minimize that risk.

“You wait for about two weeks after a big weekend like this to see if there are any additional outbreaks,” said Litzner. “We’ve been lucky.”

Chippewa County has fewer than 50 cases to show for it thus far – but few isolation beds to handle any potential spread. Like Traverse City, which has been rocked by several summer outbreaks tied to infected out-of-towners.

“We are a pretty small community up here and a lot of our guests are from downstate… I just want my employees to be safe… please be cognizant of what’s going on with yourself.”

Myles Anton is the executive chef at Trattoria Stella.

“We’ve been pretty much full every day for the last two months,” related Anton.

He showed ABC 12 the restaurant’s new socially distanced lay-out via Facetime Saturday, explaining they’ve also gone reservation only to further cut down on crowd sizes.

“It’s always in the back of our heads,” explained Anton. “We just take the steps forward that we can.”

Back in St. Ignace, Mayor Litzner welcomes the business, but has the same gentle reminder to visitors she shared with ABC 12 back in April.

“We want you to enjoy St. Ignace but we want you to keep our citizens safe,” concluded Litzner.

