Michigan bill could make driver lines shorter, save money

LANSING, Mich (AP) - Michigan drivers would no longer need a hard copy of a vehicle’s registration or sticker on license plates under pending legislation.

The bill’s sponsor testified in a state House Transportation Committee this past week that the change would shorten lines at Secretary of State’s branches and save the state money.

The bill says when law enforcement pulls over drivers, they would not need to provide a hard copy of their vehicle registration.

Law enforcement would have to use the Law Enforcement Information Network or some other form of verification for registration.

