Michigan State completes $35M expansion of music building

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University has completed a $35 million building expansion at its College of Music, nearly doubling the size.

The project includes four large performance spaces and dozens of new practice spaces. The practice rooms are specially designed to handle certain instruments and to prevent one musician from disturbing the work of another.

The building opened in 1940. The current project is the first major addition since 1956.

Half of the cost was raised by the College of Music.

There won’t be many notes played until 2021 at the earliest because of the pandemic and the shift to remote learning,

