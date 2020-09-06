Advertisement

PD: Calhoun County man killed after chase and confrontation with officers involving gunfire

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:02 AM EDT
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Battle Creek Police said a man died after a chase and confrontation with officers where shots were fired.

Investigators said it started late Friday night when officers tried to pull over a suspected drunk driver.

Police said there was a high-speed chase on M-66 and I-94 before the SUV crashed into some woods.

Investigators said two officers and a Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy were walking toward the vehicle when the man suddenly drove toward them.

They said the three officers fired guns into the SUV before the driver crashed into a police car.

Investigators said it was not clear if the 22-year-old man from Marshall had been shot.

They said the officers tried to give him first aid before he died at the scene.

The Battle Creek Police Department said State Police were investigating the case.

It said as per protocol, the officers and deputy were put on paid leave.

