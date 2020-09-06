President Trump to visit Mid-Michigan this week
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Campaign staff for President Donald Trump announced he would be making a stop in Mid-Michigan later this week.
He is scheduled to appear at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland on Thursday, September 10 at 7 pm.
Trump visited Ypsilanti Township last May and toured a Ford Motor Company factory.
Vice President Mike Pence also campaigned last month in Traverse City.
Tickets for the Trump appearance are free and available online. There is a limit of two tickets per person.
His campaign staff said doors would open at 4 pm.
