President Trump to visit Mid-Michigan this week

(KY3)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Campaign staff for President Donald Trump announced he would be making a stop in Mid-Michigan later this week.

He is scheduled to appear at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland on Thursday, September 10 at 7 pm.

Trump visited Ypsilanti Township last May and toured a Ford Motor Company factory.

Vice President Mike Pence also campaigned last month in Traverse City.

Tickets for the Trump appearance are free and available online. There is a limit of two tickets per person.

His campaign staff said doors would open at 4 pm.

