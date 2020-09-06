Advertisement

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control reveals updated design plans for new facility

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Design Plans(Courtesy: Saginaw County Animal Care & Control)
By ABC12 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control released a timeline for the construction of its new Resource Center.

It said the architectural design plan for the facility was nearing completion.

Back in April, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of the property off Bay Road in Kochville Township.

In a Facebook post, the SCACC said the next steps included preparing the plumbing, mechanical, electrical, and hardware details of the plan. It needed to obtain site plan approval and select a construction manager. Animal control said it would also be working on projected costs estimates before the plan was submitted to the Board of Commissioners for approval in November.

Animal Care and Control said it expected to break ground on the SCACC Resource Center later this year or in early Spring 2021.

