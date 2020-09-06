Strong storms possible late Sunday, clearing out for Labor Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a cool start to our holiday weekend and some rain on Saturday, more cool weather and some chances for rain/storms are in the forecast to wrap up the weekend.

On Sunday, the day may begin with some patchy fog but generally sunny skies are expected throughout the morning. Clouds will increase later today as a warm front lifts through the area with shower and storms becoming likely by the evening and overnight. The Storm Predicition Center does have a marginal risk for severe weather today with gusty winds and perhaps some large hail being a concern. Heavy rain is also possible especially overnight. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the lower 70s. Tonight and into Monday morning, storms will be likely but should gradually end during the morning. Winds will be strong overnight and come from the south-southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. On Monday, storms should wrap up during the morning and then some clearing is expected for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Our long-term forecast conctinues to be a challenge with a higher than normal degree of uncertaintly as a large shift in the weather pattern is expected. Overnight model runs have put Mid-Michigan back into the cool-side of things but it is possible that we see the forecast change (again) in the coming days so check back for updates. As of now, rain is likely on Tuesday and it’s going to be a chilly day as well. Highs will only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s and it’ll likely be the coolest day we’ve seen since May. On Wednesday, a warm up is expected with highs in the 70s with a chance for a few showers, espeically north. Rain chances appear to be a bit lower for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s. More rain is possible next Saturday with temps in the lower 70s.

