Celebrating essential workers on Labor Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -“I’m glad I can be where I am to help people when they need it,” said firefighter, Charles Moran.

Charles Moran is an on call firefighter for the Flint Township fire department. A job he loves.

“Not only fighting fires, I like helping people we do community events too and it’s great to have people come out and teach the kids about fire and safety and coming together as a community is more important than anything,”Moran said,

Now more than ever as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic-- essential workers like Moran are being recognized for the work they do daily.

“Our Frontline workers, especially our front line workers and the healthcare workers have worked during this entire pandemic and we wanted to make sure we took that time to recognize them” said Latinx Executive Director, Asa Zuccaro.

Asa Zuccaro is the Executive Director the Latinx Technology & Community Center in Flint.

Latinx has partnered with U of M Flint Center of Global Engagement on this Labor Day to provide more than 300 free meals for essential workers in Genesee County.

“I’m excited just to celebrate our essential workers, it is a beautiful thing. We are giving out free fish, chicken, registering people to vote,” said U of M Flint student, Levi Todd.

Charles Moran is appreciative of their efforts.

“Appreciate it, appreciate them and coming together as a community and setting this up for us, we really really do appreciate it, Moran said.

