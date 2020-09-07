Deadline looming for 2020 Census count

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)(09/07/20) -A free meal and a chance to be counted---

The deadline for the 2020 Census is almost here. Data is collected every ten years--but this year, the count is being conducted in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now--efforts are being made to make sure every Michigan resident is counted.

“Right now less than 50 percent citizens of the city of Flint have register for the Census. “We want to make sure we get those numbers up. If not Flint stands to lose over 3 billion dollars over the next ten years,” said Latinx Executive Director, Asa Zuccaro.

An already difficult task compounded by a national health crisis.

“It’s been more difficult for Census Bureau to get workers to knock on doors,” Zuccaro said.

Asa Zuccaro is the Executive Director the Latinx Technology & Community Center in Flint. He says the lack of Census workers going door to door is not the only challenge with this year’s Census count.

“There has been a big push for technology and the internet. If we look around the neighborhoods, access to technology which is what we focus on here at the organization is still an issue.” Zuccaro said.

Latinx has partnered with U of M Flint Center of Global Engagement on this Labor Day-- to get as many people counted as possible.

“We need to get Flint counted. Our infrastructure, our roads, our hospitals, we need that funding. And the only way to get that is through the Census,”, said junior at U of M Flint, Levi Todd.

The 2020 Census counts the population in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories.

The 10 question survey is used to determine how much federal funding each region receives for programs and services- for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and resources.

Forty percent of the state’s budget comes from federal funds allocated by data collected by the Census. For every person not counted, Michigan will lose $1800 for 10 years-

“It’s very important to get registered to vote. It’s important for our Census because it’s going to bring money to our community, not only to let everyone know Flint is still thriving, but we need the support to keep us going and bring us up in these times,” said Flint Township firefighter, Charles Moran.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.